ADVERTISEMENT

SC frees man on death row after realising he was a minor at the time of crime 28 years ago

March 27, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bench relied on the date of birth in the man’s school certificate to zero in on his age

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Indian Supreme Court building is seen in New Delhi. The SC on March 27 released a death row convict who spent more than 28 years in prison for the gruesome murder of five women and two children. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court on March 27 released a death row convict who spent more than 28 years in prison for the gruesome murder of five women and two children on realising that he was just over 12 years old at the time of the crime in 1994.

ALSO READ
Abolition is the way: On the higher judiciary’s move on the death penalty

A Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose relied on the date of birth in the man’s school certificate to zero in on his age. Four other documents, which surfaced at various stages of trial, appeals and review of the case over the years, variously showed his age between 12 and 22 years. There was even an unresolved confusion over the man’s name.

“His age at the time of commission of offence was 12 years and 6 months. Thus, he was a child/juvenile on the date of commission of offence for which he has been convicted,” Justice Bose observed, allowing his appeal for release on the ground of juvenility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident dated back to August 26, 1994. The man and two others had committed the murder in Pune.

“He was arrested on September 5, 1994 from his home village and was in detention for more than 28 years,” the court noted.

The sessions judge had sentenced him to death in February 1998. Appeals and even a review against the sentence had failed.

ALSO READ
SC asks govt. for data on death by hanging and a possible alternative mode of execution

Different dates

The convict then turned to his plea of juvenility, but even that proved to be quite a riddle for the apex court to unravel with four separate documents — police chargesheet, electoral roll, family card and the school certificate showing different dates of birth.

The apex court found the school certificate the most reliable.

The Bench further added that courts should not take on a “casual or cavalier approach in determining the age of the accused or convict”. Further, Justice Bose said a determination of juvenility should not be guided solely by the gravity or heinousness of the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US