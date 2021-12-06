SC for CBI probe against Param Bir Singh

Ex-Mumbai police commissioner faces allegations of corruption and misconduct

The Supreme Court on Monday indicated its prima facie view that the CBI, and not the Maharashtra police, ought to probe the allegations of corruption and misconduct against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul did not stop the police from continuing with their probe but restrained it from filing charge sheets against the former top cop.

The court then sought the CBI’s response to taking over the case. The CBI has to respond through an affidavit to be filed in a week.

The court said the primary question that needed to be answered was that of bias raised by Mr. Singh against the police.

The Bench was hearing an appeal filed by Mr. Singh against a Bombay High Court order dismissing his plea challenging the enquiry ordered against him for corruption and alleged violation of service rules.

State’s contention

Senior advocate Darius Kambatta, for Maharashtra, said the cases should remain with the police. The issues raised by Mr. Singh concerned departmental enquiries that should be resolved in the Central Administrative Tribunal. The High Court had dismissed the case for the reason that the Tribunal had “exclusive jurisdiction” over it. The State argued that Mr. Singh was being wrongly portrayed as a “whistle-blower”, he wrote the letter against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and leaked it to the media when he sensed the tide turning against him.

Mr. Kambatta also pointed out that the current CBI Director, S.K. Jaiswal, was the DGP Maharashtra at the time of the contentious transfers and postings under question.

Senior advocate Puneet Bali, for Mr. Singh, said all he wanted was a fair, quick and independent enquiry.

The court scheduled the case for hearing on January 11, 2022.