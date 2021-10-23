SC flags vacancies in consumer disuptes fora

NEW DELHI

Bench says judiciary should not be made to goad Govt. to fill vacancies in tribunals

The Supreme Court on Friday criticised the Centre and States for not filling up vacancies in consumer disputes fora across the country, saying cases in them may not be so high-stake but are nevertheless vital to the common man.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the judiciary should not be made to, time and again, goad the Government to fill up vacancies in tribunals.

Justice Kaul said the burgeoning vacancies in the consumer fora did not present a “very happy situation”.

An annoyed court, at one point, even asked the Government whether it wanted to abolish the Act which created these fora.

“The very purpose of setting up these tribunals and providing consumer remedy goes if these tribunals are not being manned. If the Government feels it does not want them, then abolish the Act. But if you put the Act in place you must man the tribunals,” Justice Kaul addressed the Government side.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi said a meeting was due later in October to fill up the vacancies.

But the court said that would only cover the Central Consumer Commission and asked about the vacancies in the States.

“Litigants are not getting justice... Posts are not being filled up,” Justice Kaul remarked.