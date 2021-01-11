SC disappointed with Centre's way of handling farmers protest

11 January 2021 12:51 IST

"We don't want to make any stray observations against you... But we are disappointed in the way you're handling this situation."

The Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it will stay the contentious farm laws if the government is not willing to keep it in abeyance till it reaches consensus with the protesting farmers.

"We don't want to make any stray observations against you... But we are disappointed in the way you're handling this situation," Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde told Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, while hearing a bunch of pleas against the law and farmers protest.

"We hear from the newspapers that govt wants to discuss clause by clause and the farmers want it to be repealed. We will stay the implementation of the laws and ask the committee to look into it," the Bench said, adding that it would propose to form a committee to look into the laws and hear the grievances of farmers.

Addressing the farmers, the Chief Justice sought an assurance from them that the protest wouldn't be continued. "Whether you have faith in us or not, we are the Supreme Court of India and we will do our job," the Bench said.

Coming down heavily on the Union government, the Bench remarked, "We don't know whether you are part of the solution or the problem. There is not a single petition filed here which says the laws are beneficial." The Bench also made it clear that it would not look into the constitutionality of the farm laws. "Our intention is to bring about an amicable solution (to the strike)."

When Mr. Venugopal mentioned about the protest against Haryana Chief Minister's rally on Sunday, the Bench said: "We are not saying we will protect law-breakers."

Pleading for farmers, senior advocate Dushyant Dave informed the top court the proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day will not happen.