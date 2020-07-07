SC extends protection to journalist Vinod Dua till July 15 in sedition case

Vinod Dua

New Delhi

07 July 2020 14:49 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till July 15 the protection granted to senior journalist Vinod Dua from any coercive action in a sedition case filed against him by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show.

A Bench headed by Justice U. U. Lalit, in a hearing conducted through video conferencing, restrained the Himachal Pradesh police from arresting Mr. Dua in the case and decided to hear the journalist’s plea next Wednesday.

It also said that Mr. Dua, who has joined the police probe through virtual medium, is not required to answer supplementary questions of the police in the case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had assembled on a Sunday and had granted protection from arrest to Mr. Dua till “further orders” in the sedition case.

An FIR against Mr. Dua under IPC provisions for offences of sedition, public nuisance, printing defamatory materials and public mischief was lodged by BJP leader Shyam at Kumarsain police station in Shimla district on May 6 and the journalist was asked to join the probe.

Mr. Shyam has alleged that Mr. Dua, in his programme, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using “deaths and terror attacks” to get votes.