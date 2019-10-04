Supreme Court extends interim protection to Gautam Navlakha

The Supreme Court on Friday extended till October 15 the interim protection from arrest granted to civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha by the Bombay High Court in the Koregaon Bhima violence case.

A Bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Deepak Gupta also asked the Maharashtra government to place before the court, materials collected in the ongoing investigation against Mr. Navlakha on the next date of hearing.

“Certain material which was produced before the High Court, in a sealed cover, is not available today. The learned counsel appearing for the State of Maharashtra has prayed for time to produce the material,” the Bench said.

“List the petition for further hearing on October 15... In the meantime, interim protection granted by the High Court shall continue,” it added.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek M. Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Navlakha, said his client had “categorically spoken against violence,” but has an “ideological belief” being a member of the organisation People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR).