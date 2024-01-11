SC extends interim bail for Nawab Malik on medical grounds

January 11, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court on January 11 extended the interim bail granted to former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on medical grounds.

A Bench led by Justice Bela M. Trivedi ordered a six-month extension to Malik, who is involved in a money laundering case, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not raise any objection.

Malik, arrested in February 2022, had first approached the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court refused him bail on medical grounds.

The apex court allowed him interim bail in August last year and extended it further in October when informed that Malik was undergoing treatment.

On Thursday, the Bench was informed that Malik’s condition had not improved and he was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital.

He was arrested in 2022 during an investigation into an FIR registered against terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. The allegation against the former Minorities Development Minister involved terror funding linked to a land deal concerning Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena Parkar.

Both the Supreme Court and the High Court had refused to entertain his plea for release on the ground of illegal arrest, saying the ED had followed due process.

