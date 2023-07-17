ADVERTISEMENT

SC extends another four weeks’ protection from arrest to woman lawyer who was part of Manipur fact-finding team

July 17, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Supreme Court gave advocate Deeksha Dwivedi — accused of sedition and conspiracy to wage war against India among other offences — one month time to approach a competent court

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court had on July 11 intervened to protect advocate Deeksha Dwivedi, who was part of a fact-finding team on Manipur ethnic clashes, from immediate arrest. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Monday (July 17) extended by four weeks its interim order protecting a woman lawyer from arrest in a sedition case registered against her after she visited violence-hit Manipur as part of a fact-finding team.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud gave advocate Deeksha Dwivedi one month time to approach a competent court, most probably the Manipur High Court, for further relief.

The Bench said Ms. Dwivedi, represented by senior advocate Siddharth Dave, was free to appear before the Manipur High Court through video conferencing.

The apex court had on July 11 intervened to protect Ms. Dwivedi from immediate arrest.

Ms. Dwivedi has been accused of sedition and conspiracy to wage war against India among other offences.

Mr. Dave said Ms. Dwivedi was a lawyer for four years and she was part of three-member team which visited Manipur and then held the press conference.

“We learn that the offences are Section 121A, 124A, 153, 153A, and 153B of the Indian Penal Code. Two of the offences are punishable with life imprisonment,” Mr. Dave had argued.

