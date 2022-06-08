SC expresses disapproval over Medical Counselling Committee leaving NEET-PG seats vacant

Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

June 08, 2022 14:25 IST

‘You cannot play with the future of students,’ the court tells the counsel for the committee

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed disapproval at the Medical Counselling Committee for leaving over 1,400 NEET-PG seats vacant.

A Vacation Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and Aniruddha Bose said that approximately 1,456 vacant seats would mean a dearth of equal number of qualified doctors for the country.

Justice Shah orally questioned the random increasing of seats during the counselling process and leaving them vacant at the end of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Not a single seat should be left vacant even for a single course. It is your duty... You cannot play with the future of students,” the court addressed the committee’s counsel.

The court said fluctuations in seats added to the stress of the parents and students

“What do you get in leaving seats vacant when we are in need of doctors?... Why is there no streamlining? Do you know the stress level of the students and parents?” the court asked the committee.

Approximately 1,456 seats have remained vacant since May.

‘Chances of corruption’

The court said the move to hike the number of seats in the middle of the counselling process could even increase the chances of corruption in medical admissions.

“There must be a cut-off,” the Bench said.

The court was hearing a plea seeking a special round of counselling for the vacant seats available under the All-India Quota. The petition was preferred by the doctors who appeared in NEET-PG 2021.

The committee’s counsel was told to file an affidavit in the course of the day, explaining the facts in detail and the court scheduled the case for hearing on Thursday.