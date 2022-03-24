SC expresses concern over pending vacancies in tribunals

A view of Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Judge wonders if court should stay proceedings in these fora until govt. made appointments

Supreme Court judge Justice S.K. Kaul on Thursday expressed concern over pending vacancies in various tribunals, even wondering if the court should stay proceedings in these fora until the government woke up and made appointments.

Justice Kaul asked what was the point of government creating tribunals and then keeping the posts vacant for years. “We shall stay everything until and unless the government wakes up and makes appointments. Why should the High Courts be asked to apply their mind to these matters?” Justice Kaul asked.

“If the legislature in their wisdom brings the Act, then you must have the full paraphernalia for it. If you do not want to have it then abolish it,” the court said.

Recently, the court had observed that there were three options to deal with vacancies in key tribunals. One, to close the tribunals. Two, to itself make the appointments. Three, to initiate contempt.