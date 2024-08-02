ADVERTISEMENT

SC expands remit of Centre-appointed panel to review NTA’s functioning and recommend exam reforms

Published - August 02, 2024 11:24 am IST

The top court also fixed September 30 as the deadline for filing of report by panel led by ex-ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan to rectify deficiencies in examination system

The Hindu Bureau

Students from various organisation protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue outside Ministry of Education in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court on August 2 pronounced a detailed judgment enhancing the ambit of the government appointed committee considering reforms in NEET.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud made it a point to mention that though the plea for re-test has been rejected, irregularities in the conduct of the exam saw an unprecedented 44 candidates get perfect scores.

The Chief Justice told NTA and the Centre that extreme care should be taken to avoid the conduct of the exam in such a slipshod manner the next year.

The top court also fixed September 30 as the deadline for filing of report by panel led by ex-ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan to rectify deficiencies in examination system.

(With PTI inputs)

