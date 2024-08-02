GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC expands remit of Centre-appointed panel to review NTA’s functioning and recommend exam reforms

The top court also fixed September 30 as the deadline for filing of report by panel led by ex-ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan to rectify deficiencies in examination system

Published - August 02, 2024 11:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students from various organisation protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue outside Ministry of Education in New Delhi.

Students from various organisation protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue outside Ministry of Education in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court on August 2 pronounced a detailed judgment enhancing the ambit of the government appointed committee considering reforms in NEET.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud made it a point to mention that though the plea for re-test has been rejected, irregularities in the conduct of the exam saw an unprecedented 44 candidates get perfect scores.

NEET-UG paper leak: CBI files first chargesheet against 13 accused

The Chief Justice told NTA and the Centre that extreme care should be taken to avoid the conduct of the exam in such a slipshod manner the next year.

The top court also fixed September 30 as the deadline for filing of report by panel led by ex-ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan to rectify deficiencies in examination system.

(With PTI inputs)

