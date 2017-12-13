SC eases petcoke ban in two sectors

The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed its ban on the use of petroleum coke (petcoke) and allowed cement and limestone industries to use it.

A Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta, however, asked the Ministry of Environment and Forests to frame a scheme within four weeks to contain the illegal diversion of petcoke from cement industries to other fields. The decision to modify its ban was largely due to the government’s submissions that petcoke is used as an ingredient and not as fuel in the cement industry. The sulphur is mostly absorbed in the process of cement-making.

Wednesday’s order is a step away from the court’s earlier stance that urged States and Union Territories to move forward towards a nationwide ban on the use of petcoke and furnace oil to power up industries in an attempt to fight pollution.