SC dismisses two pleas challenging Delhi HC judgment on Centre's Agnipath scheme

April 10, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The High Court had on February 27 said the Agnipath scheme was formulated in national interest with a laudable objective of maintaining national security.

PTI

SC dismissed two pleas challenging a Delhi HC judgment that upheld the Centre’s Agnipath scheme | file photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two pleas challenging a Delhi High Court judgment that upheld the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces.

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said candidates, who earlier got selected through recruitment processes like rallies, physical and medical tests for defence forces before the introduction of the Agnipath scheme, do not have a vested right to appointment.

"Sorry, we would not like to interfere with the high court verdict. The high court had dealt with all the aspects", it said, while dismissing separate pleas filed by Gopal Krishan and advocate M.L. Sharma against the high court verdict.

Agniveers will have to clear written tests for recruitment in CAPFs, according to Union Home Ministry notification  

The bench, however, posted a third fresh plea related to recruitment in the Indian Air Force (IAF) prior to the launch of the Agnipath scheme for hearing on April 17.

It asked the Centre to file its response to the third plea related to recruitment in the IAF.

On March 27, the top court had agreed to hear pleas filed against the Delhi High Court judgment that upheld the Centre's scheme for recruitment into the armed forces. The high court had on February 27 said the Agnipath scheme was formulated in national interest with a laudable objective of maintaining national security.

The Agnipath scheme was unveiled in June last year outlining rules for armed forces recruitment. Under the scheme, around 46,000 soldiers between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years — who would be known as “Agniveers” — will be recruited into the three services for a period of four years on a short-term contractual basis. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

ALSO READ
Agnipath game changer, will make the forces more youthful and tech savvy, says PM Modi

After this period, only 25% of the selected candidates will be absorbed into permanent positions while the others will be retired.

The scheme’s introduction triggered widespread protests across several parts of the country, particularly in the wake of rising unemployment and inflation. A ballooning section of job aspirants complained that the scheme does not offer pensions and social security benefits for Agniveers who will be left unemployed after four years of service.

