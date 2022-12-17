SC dismisses Solar scam accused Saritha Nair’s petition against Rahul Gandhi election win from Wayanad

December 17, 2022 06:16 am | Updated 01:50 am IST

The court had in November 2020 dismissed a similar petition by Ms. Nair against Mr. Gandhi's electoral win

The Hindu Bureau

NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Saritha S. Nair, an accused in the Solar scam case, challenging the election of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala in 2019. A Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and Dipankar Datta dismissed her petition.

The court had in November 2020 dismissed a similar petition by Ms. Nair against Mr. Gandhi's electoral win. At the time, the hearing was virtual and the court had been unable to get in touch with Ms. Nair's lawyer despite trying repeatedly through the day. Her case had then been dismissed by a Bench led by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) S.A. Bobde on the ground of no prosecution.

However, she had moved an application shortly after the dismissal seeking a second chance at a hearing. She had explained that her lawyer was unable to appear due to bad connectivity. The court had agreed to.

Ms. Nair had sought the election to the Wayanad constituency to be set aside, followed by fresh polls. The Kerala High Court had in October 2019 dismissed her case.

Ms. Nair had contended that the rejection of her nomination papers by the Returning Officer of Wayanad on the ground that she was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for three years each and a fine of ₹10,000 and ₹45 lakh each in two cheating cases was not proper.

