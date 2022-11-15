SC dismisses senior advocate’s plea to transfer case against permanent suspension of his Twitter account

November 15, 2022 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sanjay Hegde wanted the case to be transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Supreme Court

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde to transfer his case. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde to transfer his case challenging the permanent suspension of his Twitter account for allegedly re-tweeting two posts from the Delhi High Court to the top court.

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah also declined to intervene against the Karnataka High Court dismissal of his plea seeking intervention in the petition filed by Twitter Inc challenging a series of blocking orders issued by the Centre.

“No case for transfer of cases is made out...Transfer petition stands dismissed. We are of the opinion that let there be one decision by one High Court so that in future, this court would have advantage of at least one High Court judgment,” the Bench said.

The senior lawyer had approached the Delhi High Court in 2019 for directions to the Centre to lay down guidelines under the Information Technology Act to ensure that censorship on social media was carried out according to the Constitution.

The Delhi High Court is currently seized of Mr. Hegde’s case and is likely to hear the matter on December 19. The Karnataka High Court on October 17, 2022 rejected his plea seeking intervention in a case filed by microblogging site Twitter.

