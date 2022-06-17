SC dismisses Rajenthra Bhalaji’s plea to relax bail condition

June 17, 2022 01:05 IST

‘There is no urgency in relaxation of bail condition’

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by former Tamil Nadu Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji to relax conditions of bail, granted to him in a job scam case, to travel to Chennai and attend a party conference scheduled in June.

One of the conditions laid down by the apex court while granting him bail in January 2022 was that he should remain within the jurisdiction of the police station, where the crime had been registered. "Will the conference not happen if he is not present?" a Vacation Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Hima Kohli asked Mr. Bhalaji’s lawyers during the hearing before dismissing his plea.

While granting him bail in January, the court had ordered Mr. Bhalaji to surrender his passport and cooperate with the investigation. The former AIADMK Minister was arrested in Karnataka in a job scam case and brought to Tamil Nadu.

Two separate FIRs were registered previously by the Virudhunagar police, following complaints. Alleged victims had been promised various jobs in the State government departments, including in the State-run dairy cooperative 'Aavin'.

Mr. Bhalaji had held the milk and dairy development portfolio during the previous AIADMK regime. Appearing for him, senior advocate Sidharth Bhatnagar submitted that his client had fully cooperated with the probe. He was a senior leader in the party and had intended to attend the party conference. However, the court was not impressed and said there was no urgency requiring relaxation of the bail condition.