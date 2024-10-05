ADVERTISEMENT

SC dismisses pleas seeking review of verdict scrapping electoral bonds scheme

Updated - October 05, 2024 06:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court also rejected the prayer for listing the review petitions in an open court

PTI

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said there is no error apparent on the face of the record. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of pleas seeking review of its February 15 verdict, which had scrapped the Modi government's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding.

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said there is no error apparent on the face of the record.

The Supreme Court also rejected the prayer for listing the review petitions in an open court.

"Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed," the bench said in its order dated September 25 that was uploaded today.

The review plea filed by advocate Mathews J. Nedumpara and others contended that the matter related to the scheme falls in the exclusive province of legislative and executive policy.

