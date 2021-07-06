National

SC dismisses pleas seeking nod to conduct Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath other than Puri

Lord Jagannath temple at Puri during a lockdown. File photo   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, dismissed pleas seeking permission to conduct Rath Yatra (car festival) at various places other than Puri in Odisha.

The annual Rath Yatra, in which thousands of devotees pull chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, is scheduled to be held on July 12.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that it would not interfere with the directions passed by the state government under the Disaster Management Act.

“We are sorry. We also feel bad,” the bench said.

The State has allowed the Jagannath rath yatra only at Puri.


