SC dismisses pleas seeking completion of recruitment drive to armed forces interrupted by Agnipath scheme

April 10, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on April 10, 2023 dismissed petitions seeking the completion of recruitment drive to the armed forces which was interrupted by the launch of the Agnipath scheme in June last year.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the candidates had no vested right to seek the completion of the recruitment process.

The court also rejected the submission that the doctrine of promissory estoppel, which prevents a person from going back on a promise, would arise in the situation.

But the Bench said this was a case of public employment and there was no contract. It said the decision to abort the recruitment process with the coming of the Agnipath scheme was not arbitrary. The promissory estoppel doctrine would not apply when larger public interest came first.

“This is not a contract and moreover the doctrine of promissory estoppel is subject to the overarching public interest,” the court observed orally.

In February, the Delhi High Court judgment had upheld the Agnipath scheme, concluding that the scheme was formulated in the national interest with a laudable objective of maintaining national security.

Advocate Arunava Mukherjee, appearing for petitioner Gopal Krishan and others, said he was not challenging the Agnipath scheme but was only seeking that the earlier recruitment process for the Army and IAF be completed.

