SC dismisses pleas for preserving artefacts found at Ram Janmabhoomi

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed as “absolutely frivolous” plea to protect artefacts supposedly recovered during levelling work at the Ram Janmabhoomi site for the construction of Ram temple.
The top court also imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh each on the two petitioners and asked them to pay it within one month.
Condemning the petition, a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B.R. Gavai and Krishan Murari said that a five-judge Bench has already given its verdict and this is an attempt through PIL to overreach the judgment.
The top court also imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh each on the two petitioners and asked them to pay it within one month. The petitioners were Dalit community members who said the artefacts recovered at the Ram Janmabhoomi site were of Buddhist origin and need to be protected.
The counsel appearing for the petitioners said the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also accepted that there are many artefacts in the area that need protection, to which the Bench sought to know as to why the petitioners have come before the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution.
On November 9, settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the same town.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath