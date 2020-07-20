SC dismisses pleas for preserving artefacts found at Ram Janmabhoomi

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed as “absolutely frivolous” plea to protect artefacts supposedly recovered during levelling work at the Ram Janmabhoomi site for the construction of Ram temple.

The top court also imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh each on the two petitioners and asked them to pay it within one month.

Condemning the petition, a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B.R. Gavai and Krishan Murari said that a five-judge Bench has already given its verdict and this is an attempt through PIL to overreach the judgment.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners said the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also accepted that there are many artefacts in the area that need protection, to which the Bench sought to know as to why the petitioners have come before the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution.

On November 9, settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the same town.