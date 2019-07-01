SC dismisses plea to claim PoK, Gilgit

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by a former officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to claim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan territories.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi rejected outright the plea by R.K. Yadav to carve out 24 Assembly constituencies from PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan areas and conduct elections there.

“This PIL is ex-facie untenable. You come to the judiciary with such a prayer? There cannot be any judicial interference here. We cannot pass such orders,” the CJI said.

The court imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the petitioner.