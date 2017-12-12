SC dismisses plea on ‘Vande Mataram’

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea to provide equal statutory protection to ‘Vande Mataram’ as the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’.
A Bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud dismissed the plea represented by senior advocate Pravin H. Parekh, saying that a court of law cannot direct the legislature to make amends in the legislation.
The special leave petition had challenged a Delhi High Court order dismissing a petition filed by Gautam Morarka that the song ‘Vande Mataram’ should get the same statutory recognition, respect and dignity as the national anthem.
