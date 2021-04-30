SC dismisses plea as frivolous

NEW DELHI:

30 April 2021 04:56 IST

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking directions on the types of tests and treatment that would have to be done for COVID-19.

A Bench led by the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana termed the petition, filed by a Commerce graduate, as frivolous.

The court said the petitioner moved the court without any knowledge or study of the issue.

Advertising

Advertising

The court imposed a cost of ₹1,000 on the petitioner. The court directed him to pay the cost to the Legal Services Authority of Calcutta High Court and submit a report to Supreme court.

“This is a frivolous plea filed by petitioner who doesn’t have any knowledge about the subject. He himself admitted he is a Commerce graduate. The petitioner wants us to direct what type of tests and treatment has to be conducted for treatment of Covid. We will impose cost,” the Bench observed.

The Bench had initially observed that it would impose a cost of ₹1 lakh for such a “frivolous writ petition”, but after the petitioner submitted that he only had an amount of ₹1,000, the court decided to impose ₹1,000 as the cost.

The petitioner, Suresh Shaw, admitted he was not a doctor, but his plea was based on scientific papers. He said he had studied Commerce.

“You are not a doctor, medical student or a scientist. What’s your knowledge of Covid... You want to prescribe Covid medicines to whole world? A Commerce graduate will teach doctors, medical professionals all over the world how to treat Covid?” the CJI observed.