HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC dismisses PIL challenging restoration of Rahul Gandhi LS membership

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had restored Mr. Gandhi's membership after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in case related to a remark on the 'Modi' surname

October 20, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging the restoration of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership. File

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging the restoration of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging the restoration of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership and imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh on the petitioner.

A bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai said the petition is abuse of the process of law as no fundamental right of the petitioner has been violated. The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashok Pandey challenging restoration of Mr. Gandhi's membership.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had restored Mr. Gandhi's membership after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in case related to a remark on the 'Modi' surname.

The Congress leader, who was disqualified from the lower house in March 2023, was reinstated as Wayanad MP.

BJP leader Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi in 2019 over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi / Indian National Congress / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.