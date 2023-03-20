HamberMenu
SC dismisses petition seeking mandatory registration of live-in relationships

A Bench led by the Chief Justice was met with a petition filed by advocate Mamta Rani, who referred to recent murders of women in live-in relationships.

March 20, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on March 20, 2023 termed a petition seeking mandatory registration of live-in relationships with the Centre a “hare-brained” plea.

The petition said registration of persons in a live-in relationship would foster a sense of security among them. They could glean accurate information of each other’s antecedents, like if there was a criminal record, marital status, etc.

Ms. Rani also suggested the creation of a “database” of such relationships across the country.

“What is this? People come with anything here? Next time onwards we will have to start imposing costs on such cases,” the Chief Justice started on Ms. Rani’s counsel.

The court asked whether the petition was actually intended to promote the security of people in live-in relationships or keep an eye on them.

The Bench dismissed the plea.

