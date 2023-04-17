ADVERTISEMENT

SC dismisses Kerala plea against order asking it to translocate rogue tusker to Parambikulam reserve

April 17, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The expert committee was constituted by the High Court to look into the human-elephant conflict in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

Wild tusker Arikompan at Cement Palam near Chinnakkanal in Idukki. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Supreme Court on April 17, 2023, refused to interfere in a plea by Kerala against a State High Court order to capture, radio-collar and translocate a rogue elephant, Arikompan, which has wreaked havoc in Idukki district, to Muthuvarachal within Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

In a hearing allowed after the State made an urgent mention, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the High Court was based on an expert committee report comprising officers of the State.

Wild elephant attacks claim 105 lives in Kerala in five years

“The State is challenging the recommendations of its own officers… The High Court order is well thought out… We will not interfere,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

The State said the High Court was compelling it to translocate the wild tusker to the tiger reserve. The State needed time to capture the elephant and monitor the situation and see what could be done.

“But to relocate the elephant, you will first have to capture it. So, what is the problem?” Chief Justice Chandrachud asked.

The State said Kerala was a “small place” and there were human settlements even near the reserve. The elephant was addicted to rice and would continue to create havoc in the relocated area too.

Advocate V.K. Biju, intervening on a caveat, said the human lives were in danger from the tusker.

“Your own experts have looked into the issue. Your officers have said the elephant has to be moved to Parambikulam. The committee had officers like the Chief Conservator of Forests, etc,” the court noted.

Mr. Biju, who said two of the members of the committee had nothing whatsoever to do with elephants, has sought leave to mention the case again on April 18.

The expert committee was constituted by the High Court to look into the human-elephant conflict in Kerala.

The court, after perusing the committee report, had said the “best possible situation” would be to capture, radio-collar and translocate the tusker to the reserve.

The State had argued in the High Court that it was for the Chief Wildlife Warden to take a “final decision as to whether the elephant has to be translocated or kept in captivity”.

