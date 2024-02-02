SC dismisses ED plea to cancel bail of Bineesh Kodiyeri

February 02, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to cancel the bail granted to Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of late CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a narcotics-related money laundering case.

He was arrested by the ED on October 29, 2020, and was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in October 2021.

The SC Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai remarked that Mr. Bineesh did not face any charges of misusing his freedom while out on bail.

The case was reportedly registered following his arrest in a drug case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru. Later, he was arrested by the ED, Bengaluru, on a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED, in its petition before the top court, said the details of the case lead to a deep-rooted organised drug trafficking network in Bengaluru city, which involves highly influential Indian and foreign nationals.