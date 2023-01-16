SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s plea challenging Delhi HC’s direction to register FIR in rape complaint against him

January 16, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The Supreme Court on January 16 dismissed a plea filed by BJP leader and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain challenging the Delhi High Court’s direction to the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) in a rape complaint against him.

“Let’s there be a fair investigation and, if there is nothing, it will exonerate you,” a bench of Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta told the council appearing for Mr. Hussain.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Mr. Hussain, told the bench that complaints after complaints were filed by the complainant woman against the politician.

“There are complaints after complaints which were investigated by the police and nothing was found. It cannot go on and on,” Mr. Rohatgi argued, adding there was a “series of consistent attacks” against Mr. Hussain.

However, the bench observed, “We find no reason to interfere.” The high court had on August 17 last year dismissed Mr. Hussain’s plea challenging a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him, saying there was no perversity in the 2018 order.

The top court had on August 22, 2022 stayed the operation of the High Court order.

During the earlier hearing in the matter before the apex court, Mr. Hussain’s counsel had argued that the complaint was “bogus” and “malicious”.

The Delhi High Court had ordered the registration of an FIR against Mr. Hussain on a woman’s complaint of rape at a farmhouse in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area in April 2018.

Justice Asha Menon had also questioned the Delhi police for showing “complete reluctance” to even register an FIR and put the investigation machinery into operation. The judge, in her August 17, 2022, judgment, ordered the police to complete its investigation and submit a detailed report before the concerned trial court within three months.

The High Court’s direction came while dismissing an appeal filed by Mr. Hussain against the July 7, 2018, order passed by a trial court in New Delhi directing the registration of an FIR on the complaint filed by the woman.

The woman had, on June 21, 2018, filed her complaint case alleging rape by Mr. Hussain, following which the trial court had called for an Action Taken Report (ATR). The Delhi police, in its report, however, concluded that as per the inquiry, the allegations raised by the woman were not found to be substantiated.

Mr. Hussain’s counsel argued that when a detailed ATR had been submitted, the trial court had to consider the same while directing the registration of an FIR, but in the instant case there was not a single reference to the detailed ATR.

Mr. Hussain’s counsel submitted that the investigation by the police “completely falsified the case of the complainant that she and the petitioner (Mr. Hussain) were together at Chattarpur Farms where she had been drugged and raped by the petitioner”.

On the other hand, the woman submitted that there was pressure on her to withdraw her complaints, but she was not amenable to such pressures. When no action was taken by the police, the woman said, she was compelled to file an application before the trial court.

“The FIR only puts the machinery into operation. It is a foundation for the investigation of the offence complained of. It is only after investigations that the police can conclude whether or not an offence had been committed and if so by whom,” the High Court had said.

“In the present case, there seems to be a complete reluctance on the part of the police to even register an FIR. In the absence of the FIR, at best, the police could have, as correctly observed by the learned Special Judge, conducted only what is a preliminary inquiry,” the High Court said adding that there was “no perversity” in the orders of the trial court directing the registration of the FIR.

(With inputs from PTI)