SC dismisses Andhra CM’s complaint against Justice Ramana

It was dealt with under confidential in-house procedure, dismissed after due consideration, says court statement

The Supreme Court has dismissed an October 6 complaint sent by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to the Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde containing allegations against Supreme Court judge Justice N.V. Ramana.

A short statement published in the Supreme Court’s official website on Wednesday said the complaint was dealt with under the in-house procedure and dismissed after due consideration.

“A complaint dated October 6, 2020 sent by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to the Supreme Court was dealt with under the InHouse Procedure and the same, on due consideration, stands dismissed. It be noted that all the matters dealt with under the In-House Procedure being strictly confidential in nature, are not liable to be made public,” the statement said.

Justice Ramana, the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court, has been recommended by Chief Justice Bobde as his successor in office. Chief Justice Bobde has already sent the recommendation to the government. Justice Ramana, after government notification, would be sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24.

A few months ago, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal had declined permission to a Supreme Court lawyer, advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, to initiate contempt proceedings against the Chief Minister for his letter.

Mr. Reddy had alleged that Justice Ramana was trying to influence the Andhra Pradesh High Court judiciary to destabilise his government.

Mr. Venugopal had maintained that the Chief Justice of India was “seized” of the letter and it would be inappropriate on his part to grant consent and “preclude the determination of the Chief Justice of India” on the issue.

However, the top lawyer had said in his communication that it was “open” to the court to suo motu take up the matter of contempt.

In an earlier letter to Mr. Upadhyay, the Attorney General had concurred that the timing of Mr. Reddy’s letter was “suspect”. In this context, the Attorney-General had referred to Mr. Upadhyay’s statement that Mr. Reddy had 31 criminal cases against him.

Mr. Upadhyay had twice sought the Attorney General’s consent to file contempt proceedings against Mr. Reddy in the Supreme Court.

Mr. Upadhyay is the petitioner-in-person in a case seeking quick disposal of criminal cases against legislators across the country. He had alleged that Justice Ramana’s order on September 16 to try these cases expeditiously may have prompted Mr. Reddy to write the letter on October 6.

He had said that Mr. Reddy’s letter and its release to the media by the Chief Minister’s Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam on October 10 amounted to contempt of court.