GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC directs States and Union Territories to give ration cards to 8 crore migrant workers

The court says all those registered on the eShram portal must be given the document

March 20, 2024 02:41 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on March 19 took exception to the delays in the implementation of its April 2023 order to provide ration cards to about eight crore migrant workers registered in the eShram portal but not covered under the National Food Security Act.

The portal has 28.6 crore registrants. Of this, 20.63 crore find place in ration card data.

A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli directed States and Union Territories to provide ration cards to the remaining eight crore migrant and unorganised sector workers registered on the eShram portal in two months.

The court was acting on the arguments raised by advocates Prashant Bhushan and Cheryl D’Souza for activists Anjali Bhardwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar.

Mr. Bhushan had argued that there could be more than 10 crore workers left outside the protective umbrella of the Food Safety Act as the statistics were based on the 2011 census. The population would have increased since then.

The court had said last year that it was the duty of a welfare state to include each and every migrant worker on the ration card roll expeditiously.

Related Topics

food / poverty

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.