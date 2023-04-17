SC directs Gyanvapi mosque caretakers and local authorities to meet on April 18 about facilitating wuzu

April 17, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on April 17 paved the way for the caretakers of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque to meet with local authorities on Tuesday (April 18) and reach a “congenial working arrangement” to facilitate worshippers to observe wuzu or ritual ablutions before prayer at the premises.

The fountain in the mosque, where once worshippers observed wuzu, remains sealed off after reports surfaced that a shivling was found on the spot. The adjacent washrooms also came within the sealed-off portion.

Anjuman Intejamia Masjid had moved the apex court urgently, saying the month of Ramzan was on. The mosque’s caretakers highlighted how the apex court had, in an interim order on May 17 last year, directed the Varanasi District Magistrate to make appropriate arrangements for Muslims to offer wuzu khana before namaz at the mosque.

“Let them provide mobile toilets at least… Ramzan is on… It is also an issue of hygiene,” senior advocate Huzefa Ahmedi, for the masjid caretakers, urged a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

“Let the meeting happen tomorrow itself,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Uttar Pradesh, assured in the court.

The Bench recorded the assurance given by the State of Uttar Pradesh to meet with the mosque’s caretakers to reach an arrangement. The court also recorded Mr. Ahmedi’s submission that his side would be “content with even mobile toilets at the appropriate location”.

On May 17, a Special Bench of the apex court intervened to quell the tense atmosphere caused by the dispute and strike a balance by protecting the structure reported to be a ‘shivling’ as well as by allowing the Muslims to observe their prayers. It had further transferred the Gyanvapi Masjid suit proceedings from a civil judge to the District Judge of Varanasi, saying the social complexities of the dispute required a “more senior and experienced judicial officer” at the helm.

The top court had directed the District Judge to hear on priority a challenge moved by Anjuman Intejamia Masjid against the suit filed by five Hindu women who wanted untrammelled rights to worship Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman and other “visible and invisible deities” within the mosque premises.