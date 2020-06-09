Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

SC directs Centre, States to send migrant workers to their native places within 15 days

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The top court also directed authorities to consider withdrawing all cases against migrant workers for alleged violation of lockdown norms under the Disaster Management Act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and Sate governments to send all the migrant workers to their native places within 15 days and formulate employment schemes after conducting their skill mapping to rehabilitate them.

Also read: Coronavirus | Treat migrants humanely, Supreme Court tells officials

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah also directed the Centre to provide additional trains within 24 hours of states making the demand for sending the migrant workers back to their native places.

The top court also directed authorities to consider withdrawing all cases against migrant workers for alleged violation of lockdown norms under the Disaster Management Act.

The bench also directed the authorities to identify and register migrant workers who want to go back to their native places and conclude the exercise, including their transportation within 15 days from Tuesday.

It posted the matter for further hearing in July, said the schemes for welfare and employment of migrant workers should be publicised adequately.

Also read:  Supreme Court must help migrants, says Anand Sharma

The top court had on June 5 reserved its order on the suo motu case registered on the plights of migrant workers during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown period.

Related Articles
