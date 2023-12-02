SC directs Bihar to remove encroachments near Ganga river

December 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court has ordered the Bihar government to clear unauthorised constructions from the floodplains of river Ganga, especially in and around Patna.

The order came on an affidavit filed by Bihar identifying 213 unauthorised constructions near the river. The State said it was taking measures to remove the encroachments.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih directed the State government to file an affidavit informing it about the removal of identified illegal structures.

“The State shall also ensure no further construction takes place adjacent to the river Ganga particularly in and around the city of Patna,” the Bench directed.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Patna resident Ashok Kumar Sinha against the June 30, 2020, order of the National Green Tribunal dismissing his plea against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains.

The plea contended that the tribunal passed the order without examining the detailed particulars of the violators encroaching upon the Ganga floodplains in Patna submitted by the appellant.

“The illegal and unauthorised constructions and permanent encroachments on the floodplain of Ganga are creating tremendous amounts of waste, noise and generating vast quantum of sewage,” the plea filed through advocate Akash Vashishtha said.

“They are aggravating the risk to life and property of the dwellers occupying the surroundings since every year, the areas stated in preceding paras go down under flood waters. The illegal constructions were obstructing the natural course of the river,” it said.

The plea said they were causing deleterious environmental impacts on the rich biodiversity and destroying the habitat and, thereby, the very survival of dolphins, a Schedule I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, on the stretch.

The plea stated that the tribunal failed to note the fact that a clean Ganga was vital and essential to meet the drinking and domestic water needs of the 5.5 lakh population of the city as the groundwater in the district was contaminated with Arsenic.

“A massive 520 acres of ecologically sensitive Ganga floodplain, stretching from Nauzer Ghat to Nurpur Ghat, in Patna, have been usurped. This stretch is prone to recurrent floods every year. A multi-storey building, belonging to the Takhat Shri Harmandir Sahib, has further come up since 2017 and parts, thereof, are still under construction,” the plea said.

