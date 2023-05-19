SC directs Bihar govt. to produce original records of Anand Mohan’s remission

May 19, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on May 19 directed the Bihar government to produce the original records which led to a decision by the State to remit the life sentence of former MP and gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan in the murder of Gopalganj District Magistrate and IAS officer G. Krishnaiah in 1994.

“Do not politicise the issue. We are only examining the rules and orders. We are on the legal aspect,” a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant remarked orally while declining an intervention application in the case.

The order to call for the original records came on a petition filed by Krishnaiah’s widow. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, who represented her, urged the court to examine the records leading to the remission.

Mr. Mohan was released from Saharsa prison recently.

Prison manual amended

The Bihar Prison Manual was amended on April 10 to allow convicts serving life imprisonment for heinous offences to apply for remission if they had completed 14 years in prison.

The amendment had also removed the bar on life convicts involved in the murder of a public servant on duty from seeking remission of sentence. No reason whatsoever was given for the amendment which was brought into effect through a State Law Department notification.

The amendment served well for Mr. Mohan and 26 others, who successfully applied for remission and got it.

“Life imprisonment, when awarded as a substitute for death penalty, has to be carried out strictly as directed by the court and would be beyond application of remission,” the petition contended.

Critics of the Nitish Kumar government claim the amendment was done to deliberately facilitate the release of Mr. Mohan, a Rajput strongman, who could add heft to the electoral fight against the BJP.

Krishnaiah, who hailed from Telangana, was beaten to death by a mob in 1994 when his vehicle tried to overtake the funeral procession of gangster Chhotan Shukla in Muzaffarpur district. Mr. Mohan, then an MLA, was leading the procession.