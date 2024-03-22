ADVERTISEMENT

SC denies bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam

March 22, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - New Delhi

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, M.M. Sundresh and Bela M. Trivedi asked Ms. Kavitha to approach the trial court, saying it is a practice which this court is following and cannot bypass the protocol

PTI

BRS leader K. Kavitha reached the Enforcement Directorate office after being detained in the alleged Delhi excise policy in New Delhi on March 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court on March 22 refused to grant bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, M.M. Sundresh and Bela M. Trivedi asked Ms. Kavitha to approach the trial court, saying it is a practice which this court is following and cannot bypass the protocol.

Related Stories

Delhi Excise policy case | ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
ED has become a political weapon, says AAP; the noose is tightening around CM: BJP
Delhi excise policy case: Kavitha conspired with top AAP leaders to get favours, alleges ED

The Bench said as far as Ms. Kavitha’s plea challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is concerned, the court is issuing notice to the ED and seeking its response in six weeks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The petition challenging the provisions will come up with the pending matters,” the Bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ms. Kavitha.

At the outset, Mr. Sibal said that people are being arrested on the basis of an approver's statement.

The Bench said it is not going into the merit of the case at the moment.

Ms. Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

A member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of former State Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Ms. Kavitha was arrested on March 15 and remanded to the ED’s custody till March 23 in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US