SC defers to Oct 3 hearing on pleas seeking reconsideration of 2022 PMLA verdict

Updated - September 18, 2024 12:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A view of the Supreme Court (SC) of India. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) deferred to October 3 the hearing on a question whether its 2022 verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate's powers to arrest and attach property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act required any reconsideration.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), mentioned the matter before a Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant and sought adjournment.

Supreme Court upholds powers of arrest, raids, seizure under PMLA

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, strongly opposed it. The top court agreed to adjourn the matter and posted it for hearing on October 3.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking reconsideration of the July 27, 2022, verdict of a three-judge Bench on certain parameters.

In its 2022 verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the ED's powers of arrest and attachment of property involved in money laundering, search, and seizure under the PMLA.

