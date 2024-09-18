GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC defers to Oct 3 hearing on pleas seeking reconsideration of 2022 PMLA verdict

In its 2022 verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the ED’s powers of arrest and attachment of property involved in money laundering, search, and seizure under the PMLA

Updated - September 18, 2024 12:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Supreme Court (SC) of India.

A view of the Supreme Court (SC) of India. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) deferred to October 3 the hearing on a question whether its 2022 verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate's powers to arrest and attach property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act required any reconsideration.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), mentioned the matter before a Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant and sought adjournment.

Supreme Court upholds powers of arrest, raids, seizure under PMLA

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, strongly opposed it. The top court agreed to adjourn the matter and posted it for hearing on October 3.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking reconsideration of the July 27, 2022, verdict of a three-judge Bench on certain parameters.

In its 2022 verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the ED's powers of arrest and attachment of property involved in money laundering, search, and seizure under the PMLA.

Published - September 18, 2024 11:57 am IST

Related Topics

laws / court administration / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.