SC declines urgent plea to lift ban on sale, bursting of fire crackers in capital

Let people breathe clean air, says a Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 20, 2022 23:27 IST

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain an urgent plea to lift a ban on the production, storage, sale and bursting of fire crackers in the capital.

"Spend your money on sweets… Let people breathe clean air," a Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah said.

The petition filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had challenged the ban imposed by the Delhi government. The ban, which includes green crackers, would be in place till January 1, 2023.

The day had also seen the Delhi High Court refuse a similar petition to strike down the ban on bursting of crackers during the coming Deepavali festival.

Even last year, the court had, prior to Deepavali, highlighted that "celebration cannot be at the cost of others’ health".

"Nobody can be permitted to play with the life of others, more particularly that of senior citizens and children,” Justice Shah had said in 2021.

The court had held bureaucrats and police officers personally liable if public health was jeopardised by the bursting of toxic crackers.

