SC declines to look into students’ plea on NEET

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a students’ petition, which alleged that some questions in this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) were out of NCERT syllabus.

The top court remarked that the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam and announced the results on June 5, had already applied its mind to the contentious questions pointed out by four Hyderabad-based students.

“All multiple choice answers (in competitive exams) cannot be scrutinised by this court. We are not experts. We think somewhere some line needs to be drawn,” the Bench remarked.

The court observed that the NTA’s expert committee had gone through the contentious questions in the NEET (UG) exam, applied their minds and issued revised answer key.

‘They can move HC’

The Bench, however, allowed the four medical aspirants to withdraw their plea and granted them liberty to approach the High Court with their grievances.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the students, stated that five questions having four marks each had more than one correct answer or had an answer which was different from the answer key issued by the NTA.

The petition also pointed out that the revised key issued by the NTA for some of the questions were also incorrect.

During the hearing, an advocate appearing for another set of students from Kolkata, said he had filed a similar petition before the Delhi High Court which was slated to come up for hearing on June 17.

‘Errors in answer key’

The four Hyderabad-based students stated that after the exam was conducted on May 5, the NTA notified the official key to various sets of question papers on May 29.

“Upon perusal of the key, the petitioners were shocked to note that answers to a number of questions were demonstrably wrong,” the plea said.

It said that the NTA, after taking note of various representations, issued a revised answer key on July 5. “To the shock and chagrin of the petitioners, not only did the key continue to have errors, some answers that had been correctly notified earlier, stood changed to a wrong answer,” the plea said.