GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC declines plea by Sanjay Singh against defamation case

The case was registered against the AAP leader for his alleged comments on Modi’s educational qualification

April 08, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on April 8 refused to entertain a special leave petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh challenging a defamation case registered against him for his alleged comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualification.

“We are not inclined to entertain this petition,” a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta decided in a short order.

No reprieve for Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh in Modi degree row

Justice Mehta said Mr. Singh, represented by senior advocate Rebecca John and A.M. Singhvi, would have his chance in court during trial.

The Bench, however, acknowledged Mr. Singhvi’s request that all questions of law and facts should be kept open to be raised in future proceedings and the trial judge would not be influenced by the order of the apex court.

The High Court had on February 16 dismissed the pleas made by Mr. Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to quash the summons issued against them in the defamation case.

A Gujarat metropolitan court had earlier summoned Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Singh in the defamation case over their alleged “sarcastic” and “derogatory” statements in connection with Mr. Modi’s educational degrees.

Gujarat University Registrar Piyush Patel had filed the defamation case accusing the two AAP leaders of making “defamatory” statements at press conferences and on social media. The alleged comments had dented the prestige of the university, the complaint said.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.