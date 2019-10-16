SC decision on Ayodhya should be accepted: Muslim leaders

Muslim religious scholars and leaders said here on Wednesday that the Supreme Court’s decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, whatever it may be, should be accepted by both sides of the dispute.

Earlier in the day, the apex court concluded hearing in the politically sensitive case, and reserved its judgment.

Maulana Mehboob Daryadi, general secretary of the All-India Ulema Council, said: “We are happy that hearing is over, we want the court to take a final call on the basis of evidence, not on the basis of religious sentiments.”

“From the very beginning we have been saying that we will accept whatever the court’s decision will be, but people on the opposite side should also accept the court’s decision,” he said.

He also appealed the Muslim community to maintain peace and harmony when the verdict comes.

Maulana Sayyed Atharali, member of the executive body of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said: “It is a title suit, we have presented sufficient evidence before the court and hope we will win, but we will respect the court decision, whatever it will be.”

Shabbir Somji, senior member of the Khoja-Shia Jamat, which represents Khoja-Shia community, said: “We should respect the judiciary and whatever decision will be, we will accept it and respect it.”