SC decides to examine rising attacks on medical doctors by disgruntled relatives

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. FIle | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on October 21, 2022 decided to step in and examine the circumstances behind the rising attacks on and criminal cases registered against medical doctors by disgruntled patients and relatives.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit admitted a petition filed by the husband of a young doctor, Archana Sharma, who died by suicide earlier this year after an FIR for murder was registered against her in Rajasthan.

The FIR was registered after a patient died due to haemorrhage shortly after giving birth at the private hospital run by the doctor and her husband, who is also a physician.

ADVERTISEMENT

A note allegedly written by the doctor who died had highlighted her trauma after being accused of murder. It had gone on to relate that the patient died despite efforts to save her life.

The Bench also issued notice in a separate petition filed by the Delhi Doctors Forum against acts of violence committed on medical professionals.

"The suicide shows the lady was out under tremendous pressure," Chief Justice Lalit remarked.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, for the husband, said the turn of events was "extreme tragic".

The court listed the case for detailed hearing on November 23.