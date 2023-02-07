SC decides to ascertain if a Kerala woman is being detained by her parents to avoid contact with her same-sex partner

February 07, 2023 01:25 am | Updated February 06, 2023 11:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on February 6 decided to ascertain if a young woman in Kerala is being detained by her parents to avoid any contact with her same-sex partner or whether she is simply staying home of her own free will.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud intervened when the partner, Devu G., appealed to the Supreme Court.

Ms. Devu said she and the other woman, both in their early twenties, were in a “romantic relationship”.

She had moved the Kerala High Court in a habeas corpus petition. The High Court, she said in a petition filed through advocates Sriram Parakkat and Vishnu Shankar, instead of ordering the parents to produce their daughter in court, had directed a District Legal Service Authority officer to visit her home to determine whether or not the woman was actually under detention.

Later on, the High Court had suggested a few “counselling sessions” for the woman.

Mr. Parakkat argued that the High Court’s suggestion for counselling was “fundamentally erroneous”. It was further pointless to expect an independent answer from the woman while she was under her parents’ roof.

The CJI Bench stayed further proceedings before the High Court. It ordered the woman to be produced before the Family Court concerned on February 8.

There she would interact with a senior judicial officer who is also a member of the Supreme Court e-committee.

“The Principal Judge of the Family Court shall arrange for an interview of the detenu with Ms Saleena VG Nair, a member of the E-Committee of the Supreme Court, who is a senior judicial officer from the State of Kerala. The interview shall be arranged in consultation with the Principal Judge of the Family Court,” the Supreme Court ordered.

The senior judicial officer would not only consult the woman about her wishes but also ascertain whether she was under illegal detention.

The Family Court Judge would ensure that the statement of the woman was recorded in a fair and free manner without any coercion or duress from the parents.

A report of the meeting would be submitted in the apex court in a sealed cover before February 17, the next date of hearing.