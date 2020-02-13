SC considers plea for reinstatement by former district judge

The Supreme Court on Wednesday considered the plea for reinstatement by a former district judge from Madhya Pradesh who resigned after she raised sexual harassment allegations against a judge of the State High Court.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde heard the former additional judge’s lawyer and senior advocate Indira Jaising.

The court enquired whether the woman judge was willing to accept a post in any other State if she is reinstated.

Impeccable record

Ms. Jaising submitted that her client owns an impeccable service record and is willing to take up a post in any northern State. The senior lawyer explained that her client had to resign owing to her inability to accept a transfer from Gwalior, where she was then posted, due to personal reasons.

In 2015, a three-member committee of judges led by Justice R. Banumathi, set up by the Rajya Sabha, had criticised her transfer.

Ms. Jaising said her client now only wished to retain her seniority in service and continue in her profession. She wanted to “move on.” She was even willing to forego the remuneration for the period she was not in service.

Asking the Madhya Pradesh High Court Registrar General to consider her plea, the court commended the former judge for her “right attitude” and hoped for a peaceful resolution. Ms. Jaising was asked to furnish a list of places the former district judge would like to be accommodated. The court then adjourned the case to March.