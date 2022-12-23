ADVERTISEMENT

SC confirms dismissal of CISF constable who harassed couple at park in Vadodara

December 23, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Santosh Kumar Pandey is not a police officer, and even police officers are not required to do moral policing, ask for physical favour or material goods, says a Bench

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court has, in a judgment, confirmed the dismissal of a CISF constable who harassed a couple at a park in Vadodara, Gujarat, 21 years ago.

The court found the conduct of the constable "startling and distressing".

He had insulted the frightened young woman by saying he wanted to "spend some time" with her, and finally settled for the man's watch after threatening to "expose" the couple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The watch was returned when the CISF constable, Santosh Kumar Pandey, was confronted the next day by his superiors who acted on the basis of a complaint from the young man who was harassed.

"Santosh Kumar Pandey is not a police officer, and even police officers are not required to do moral policing, ask for physical favour or material goods," a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna observed in a recent order.

The order was passed on an appeal by the CISF after the Gujarat High Court directed Mr. Pandey's reinstatement in service with 50% back wages from the date of his removal.

The argument in favour of the constable was that the young man had withdrawn his complaint against the former in a letter and the watch was returned to its owner.

"The letter to withdraw the complaint will not nullify or exonerate Santosh Kumar Pandey of the charges," the court said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US