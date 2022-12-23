  1. EPaper
SC confirms dismissal of CISF constable who harassed couple at park in Vadodara

Santosh Kumar Pandey is not a police officer, and even police officers are not required to do moral policing, ask for physical favour or material goods, says a Bench

December 23, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File

A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court has, in a judgment, confirmed the dismissal of a CISF constable who harassed a couple at a park in Vadodara, Gujarat, 21 years ago.

The court found the conduct of the constable "startling and distressing".

He had insulted the frightened young woman by saying he wanted to "spend some time" with her, and finally settled for the man's watch after threatening to "expose" the couple.

The watch was returned when the CISF constable, Santosh Kumar Pandey, was confronted the next day by his superiors who acted on the basis of a complaint from the young man who was harassed.

"Santosh Kumar Pandey is not a police officer, and even police officers are not required to do moral policing, ask for physical favour or material goods," a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna observed in a recent order.

The order was passed on an appeal by the CISF after the Gujarat High Court directed Mr. Pandey's reinstatement in service with 50% back wages from the date of his removal.

The argument in favour of the constable was that the young man had withdrawn his complaint against the former in a letter and the watch was returned to its owner.

"The letter to withdraw the complaint will not nullify or exonerate Santosh Kumar Pandey of the charges," the court said.

