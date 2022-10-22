SC comes to the rescue of former soldier battling AIDS

New Delhi, 18/05/2022. A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Photo: R.V. Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court has come to the rescue of a former soldier who is fighting for his life after recent tests showed his HIV infection has turned into AIDS.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit ordered the armed forces to open up the treatment facilities in the Base Hospital at Delhi Cantonment for him. The court directed that doctors should examine him and submit a report in the next hearing. They should check his private lab reports which indicated him as an AIDS patient. He should be provided medication and reimbursed for any expenses he had incurred.

The ex-serviceman, who made an emotional plea for justice in court while appearing in person, said he was thrice rebuffed at the Base Hospital and the facility of medication was not extended.

However, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee assured the court that “he is our person and we will do everything required to help him”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man had allegedly been infected during a blood transfusion at a military hospital in 2002.

“Earlier my CD4 count was 324, now yesterday it was 196. Below 200, so I am now an AIDS patient. I am not getting treatment, I have produced the documents,” the man submitted.

Chief Justice Lalit told the man that he could have heard the case in more detail and “done more” but he had only a few days before retirement on November 8.

“My days may be numbered,” the man said.

The court scheduled the case for hearing next on November 22 for disposal.