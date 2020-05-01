SC comes to the aid of Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Friday granted noted civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan protection from arrest in an FIR registered against him in Gujarat in connection with his tweet on the re-telecast of epics Ramayana and Mahabharata amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

A Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, in the proceedings conducted through video conferencing, issued notice to the Gujarat Police and listed the case after two weeks.

The FIR was lodged by former Army personnel Jaidev Rajnikant Joshi at Rajkot in Gujarat. In his complaint, Joshi had accused Bhushan of using word ‘opium’ for Ramayana and Mahabharata in a tweet on March 28 which hurt the sentiments of many Hindu people.