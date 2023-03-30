SC Collegium rejects Justice Velumani's request to retain her at Madras HC

March 30, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 04:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has rejected a request made by Justice V.M. Velumani to retain her as the Madras High Court judge.

The Collegium by its resolution dated September 29, 2022 had proposed to transfer Justice Velumani to the Calcutta High Court for the better administration of justice.

Justice Velumani sought reconsideration of the recommendation. However, the Collegium reiterated its recommendation for her transfer.

"Justice V.M. Velumani has by a communication dated March 17, 2023 sought a transfer to a High Court of the north-eastern States, preferably Manipur or Tripura, on the ground that she would then be able to retain her official accommodation at Chennai.

"The request made by Ms. Justice V.M. Velumani to retain her at the Madras High Court has been rejected by the Collegium on an earlier occasion. There is no valid reason to reconsider the earlier decision of the Collegium by which her transfer has been recommended to the Calcutta High Court or to accede to her fresh request. Her request for transfer to either Manipur or Tripura or any High Court in the north-eastern States is rejected," a resolution uploaded on the apex court website said.

The collegium also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, K.M. Joseph, M.R. Shah and Ajay Rastogi.

In another resolution, the Collegium accepted the request of Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma to be transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court from Patna High Court, where he is currently posted.

He had sought repatriation to the Rajasthan High Court on the ground of his poor health and unavailability of adequate medical facilities at Patna. "The Collegium resolves that it is not possible to repatriate Mr. Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma to his parent High Court.

"Bearing in mind the health reasons which have led the judge to seek a transfer out of the High Court where he is posted at present, the Collegium resolves that Shri Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma be transferred to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana," the Collegium said in the resolution dated March 28.

In the third resolution, the Collegium accepted the request of Justice Atul Sreedharan to be transferred to the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Sreedharan had sought a transfer out of Madhya Pradesh on the ground that his elder daughter would enter practice next year and would be appearing before the District Court and the Indore Bench of the High Court.

"Mr. Justice Atul Sreedharan has stated that he does not desire to continue in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh when his daughter enters practice.

"The Collegium has resolved to accept the request of Mr. Justice Atul Sreedharan and to recommend that he be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh," it said.